Peterborough homebuilder spreads a little joy with care package donation

Waterhouse Manor Care Home in Peterborough has received a care package donation from local homebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

Located close to the homebuilder’s Hampton Beach developments on Waterhouse Way, the care home recently opened its doors to its first residents.

The donation of treats and essentials was part of Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ outreach into the communities near the developments and was intended as a welcome gift to the new neighbours.

Milly Bunning, Customer Service Manager at Waterhouse Manor Care Home, said: “We are grateful for the variety of wonderful donations we have received. Our residents were so pleased and have already put some to good use. For new residents joining us, these luxury essentials will be gifted in a hamper as a personalised welcome to Waterhouse Manor.

“Creating a connection with Barratt and David Wilson Homes builds a sense of community in Hampton and we look forward to working with them more in the future.”

The care package was comprised of essentials such as shower gels, bars of soap, a box of chocolates, biscuits, and a large pack of greetings cards for residents to use for keeping in touch with family and friends.

The donation also included jigsaw puzzles, a magnetic board game set, puzzle books and a crochet kit for light-hearted recreation when needed, recognising the importance of social engagement with care settings.

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “As a leading housebuilder, it’s important to us to support the communities in the areas that we build. We hope this donation will provide some entertainment and use for the staff and residents.”

The new community being built at Hampton Beach is less than three miles away from Peterborough city centre with ideal commuter links to further afield through the A1, A15 and A47. Commuters can also reach London Kings Cross from Peterborough train station in under an hour.

With an abundance of green open space surrounding the development, residents at Hampton Beach can take advantage of the many amenities nearby, including football pitches, cycle routes, expansive parks, along with a number of restaurants and shops.

