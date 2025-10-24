Peterborough City Hospital staff celebrated as part of first A&E Appreciation Week

Emergency department staff at Peterborough City Hospital have been recognised as part of the UK’s first-ever A&E Appreciation Week, launched by the charity Rapid Relief Team (RRT) to thank frontline emergency staff for their dedication and service.

As part of the week-long initiative running from 13th – 17th October 2025, RRT volunteers visited Peterborough City Hospital to host a welfare event providing coffee and cakes to boost morale and show appreciation for the hard work of A&E staff. x8g3qyt

Over the course of the week, RRT hosted 115 coordinated events in hospitals across the country, serving more than 9,000 coffees and cakes to emergency teams. In Lincolnshire, the RRT also organised events at Boston Hospital.

At Peterborough City Hospital volunteers from the charity served 150 coffees and cakes, giving teams the opportunity to pause, connect with colleagues, and feel appreciated for their vital work on the frontline.

RRT support A&E staff as part of A&E Appreciation Week

The RRT is calling for the formal designation of an annual A&E Appreciation Week, to ensure that frontline emergency staff receive the national recognition and gratitude they deserve every year.

The charity has been working closely with the local NHS team and hospital leaders to organise the event, ensuring it fit seamlessly within the busy day of the A&E department, while still giving staff the chance to take a moment away from their duties to recharge.

The Rapid Relief Team (RRT), made up of volunteers from the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, is dedicated to putting compassion into action. With over a decade of experience supporting the UK’s healthcare system, RRT regularly organises welfare events for hospital staff and marks key occasions such as International Nurses Day.

Peter Gilbert, RRT Local Team Leader, said: “It’s been a real privilege for our volunteers to visit Peterborough City Hospital and express our thanks directly to the outstanding A&E team. The resilience, empathy and professionalism they show every day, often in incredibly challenging circumstances, is nothing short of extraordinary.

“A&E Appreciation Week is our way of recognising that effort and letting emergency staff know just how valued they are. We believe this recognition should continue every year, which is why we’re calling for it to be formally marked on the national calendar – to celebrate those who are always there when we need them most.”