Peterborough charity banks £1,500 donation from leading homebuilder

Peterborough Foodbank, a charity that provides emergency food and practical support for people facing hunger and hardship, has received a £1,500 donation from Cambridgeshire homebuilder David Wilson Homes.

Set up over 12 years ago, Peterborough Foodbank is open six days a week in different locations across the city with a team of 100 volunteers. In 2024, the foodbank distributed 6,307 food parcels and processed 127 tonnes of food.

Sharon Keogh, Head of Community Action at Peterborough Foodbank, said: “We were very excited to have been chosen to receive this donation from David Wilson Homes. Without support like this, families would go hungry in our community as we would not be able to continue to provide emergency food to support families in our city.

“We received £1,500 from David Wilson Homes which will directly be used to buy food stock for our foodbank. Due to the rising costs of living, demand for our support has risen in recent years but the donations of food given to us has significantly dropped as donors themselves find the rising costs of living more difficult. Therefore, this support comes at a time when we need it most.

“On behalf of Peterborough Foodbank, I would like to offer David Wilson Homes our most sincere thank you. This donation will make a huge difference to so many people.”

The donation came as part of The Barratt Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build and were delighted to be able to offer Peterborough Foodbank a donation to support the fantastic work it does.

“We have witnessed how the charity, despite the effects of the cost-of-living crisis, has continued to provide vital services which vulnerable members of the community rely on.”

To learn more about the charity, visit the website at Peterborough Foodbank.

For more information about any developments in the area, visit David Wilson Homes in Cambridgeshire.