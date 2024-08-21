Oundle visit for Commissioner and Assistant Chief Constable

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone, her Deputy Marianne Kimani and Assistant Chief Constable Adam Ward were in Oundle yesterday (Tuesday) to hear from people who live and work in the town.

Danielle and Adam met with police officers and PCSOs from the Neighbourhood Policing Team, who use the Police Station in Glapthorne Road as their base. They heard from representatives of Oundle Town Council about the concerns that local people share with them, before heading off to walk around the centre.

Community concerns about anti-social behaviour and county lines drug dealing were discussed, and Adam and Danielle both spoke about their commitment to strengthening local engagement with the local policing team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danielle said: “There is a huge job to do to rebuild trust and confidence across all our communities and I want to show people that we are really listening, acting, and reporting back on what we have done in response.

PFCC Danielle Stone and Assistant Chief Constable Adam Ward walking through Oundle

“It was good to see that Oundle Town Council is so active and involved, and it was also good for me to meet the community police officer and PCSO who know their patch so well and work so hard to keep it safe. I’m very grateful for the feedback we received today, which we will act on.”

Assistant Chief Constable Adam Ward said: “Northamptonshire Police is absolutely committed to community engagement, crime prevention and problem solving – if we get that right, it increases our ability to make neighbourhoods safer. I understand that communities like Oundle want to see even more of their own local police officers and it’s our ambition to deliver a better service to people across Northamptonshire.”

Adam encouraged people to sign up to Northamptonshire Talking, the community messaging service that allows people to receive news and updates about crime and policing in their area at www.northamptonshiretalking.co.uk