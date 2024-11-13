One in ten South Kesteven businesses offered free training to future-proof productivity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fully funded mentoring opportunities for the region’s social economy are now available

Up to 10% of businesses across South Kesteven could be eligible for fully-funded training opportunities through Harlaxton College.

The Impact Booster programme will help organisations in the region’s ‘social economy’ to identify organisational gaps and inefficiencies - with a focus on underpinning viable funding opportunities.

Charities, social enterprises, and not-for-profit groups in the district are urged to act quickly, as spaces are limited for this opportunity, which aims to help businesses enhance fundraising efforts and improve strategic development.

The Impact Booster programme is being delivered by Harlaxton College in conjunction with South Kesteven District Council

Dr. Wray Irwin, course leader of the Impact Booster programme at Harlaxton College, said: “The social economy is a vital component of our local infrastructure. It represents 10% of local businesses and 6% of employment in South Kesteven and Lincolnshire alone, making it something businesses can’t afford to overlook.

“We’re excited to offer this fully-funded opportunity, designed to empower South Kesteven’s social economy organisations. By providing practical skills and mentoring, we’ll help them thrive, boost fundraising, and achieve their growth plans.

“We’re offering organisations in this sector an incredible opportunity to amplify their fundraising efforts by providing partnership working opportunities and highlighting areas for improvement - enhancing their ability to collaborate across sectors and influence policy.

“From strategy development and business model explorations to maximising fundraising and measuring their impact throughout the district, we leave no stone unturned in helping the region’s charities, social enterprises, charitable foundations and SMEs to improve their performance and, of course, boost their impact.”

Wray Irwin delivering the Impact Booster programme

The Impact Booster programme is a partnership between Harlaxton College and South Kesteven District Council, supported by the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund. It is tailored specifically for organisations that make up the district’s ‘social economy’, which plays a crucial role in tackling social challenges, supporting disadvantaged areas, and providing essential services across the district.

The programme will be delivered by Harlaxton College at Harlaxton Manor, an inspiring 19th-century historic house near Grantham. It offers an intensive eight-week course that blends in-person workshops with online learning, all designed to help community-focused groups access new funding streams, develop sustainable business models, and better showcase the impact of their work.

The programme has already made a tangible difference for local organisations including Skylark Fostering, a foster care service for Lincolnshire which participated in the programme previously.

Tim Clayton, co-founder of Skylark Fostering, said: "Joining the Impact Booster Programme was a game changer for us. The expert guidance and mentoring sessions were invaluable as we navigated the challenges of building a new fostering agency. The support was tailored to our needs and gave us the confidence and tools to succeed. We highly recommend this programme to any organisation looking to grow and make a bigger impact."

Harlaxton Manor, home of Harlaxton College

The Impact Booster programme has received £45,000 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and is being delivered in conjunction with South Kesteven District Council.

Applications for the fully-funded January 2025 course are now open, but with limited spaces, so early registration is strongly advised.

Don't miss this chance to transform your organisation’s impact— find out more and apply today at https://college.harlaxton.co.uk/programs/impact-booster.

To find out more about Harlaxton College, visit https://college.harlaxton.co.uk/