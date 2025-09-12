New Peterborough home care service promises 'More Time, More Heart'

A new home care provider has launched in Peterborough with a mission to put time, compassion and professionalism back at the heart of home care.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blossom Home Care Peterborough, led by local business owner Kaushik Chudasama, serves clients across Peterborough, Market Deeping, Stamford, Spalding, Wisbech, Bourne, Oakham, March and surrounding areas. The privately funded service offers longer visits as standard, enabling meaningful client-carer relationships with tailored care plans that support independence and dignity.

Kaushik, who brings a unique background combining business and medical training, says the launch brings together his two core passions: supporting people and building something meaningful for the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Care shouldn’t be about the clock, it should be about the person,” explains Kaushik. “With Blossom, I was drawn to the model of longer visits, high standards and, importantly, treating care work as the skilled profession it truly is. I want to change the perception of care, both for families and for carers alike.”

Rachal Couzens (registered manager), with Paul Bristow, Mayor of Cambridgeshire & Peterborough, and business owner Kaushik Chudasama. Photo: Blossom Home Care

Experienced care professional Rachal Couzens has been appointed as Registered Manager to lead the care delivery. Services include personal care, medication assistance, dementia support and more; all underpinned by a holistic approach that not only supports physical health but encourages social connection, meaningful hobbies and greater independence.

Blossom Home Care Peterborough also provides a 24/7 on-call service, giving clients and families peace of mind that help is always available at short notice.

Adds Kaushik: “Whether it’s making time for a chat over a cuppa, helping someone back into their garden, or supporting complex needs with dignity, we believe in care that looks after the whole person.”

Professionalising Care and Creating Local Careers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Providing care and support to people in the comfort of their own homes. Photo: Blossom Home Care

Looking ahead, Kaushik is ambitious about the impact he wants to make in the region and central to this is growing a local team of professional carers. Over the next few years, he plans to create significant employment opportunities, offering flexible, rewarding roles for those who want to make a real difference.

Explains Kaushik: “I believe there’s a real gap in how care work is valued. I want Blossom Home Care Peterborough to be part of changing that by investing in people, paying fairly and offering a genuine career path. For me, this isn’t just about filling shifts but about building a respected, supported workforce that families can trust.”

All carers will benefit from Blossom’s in-house training and ongoing development, with the support of an experienced management team and a company culture rooted in quality and wellbeing.

Blossom Home Care Peterborough is also looking to build strong ties with local charities, healthcare professionals, parish councils and community groups, especially in the more rural areas beyond Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concludes Kaushik: “So many people want to stay in their homes and communities but need a bit of help to do that safely and with dignity. We want to be that help and the friendly face people can rely on. Feel free to call me or Rachal if you’d like to learn more.”