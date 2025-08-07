Local pub hosts ‘knockout’ fundraiser for Sue Ryder hospice

The Bull Pub in Newborough is set to bounce into action this summer with an inflatable-filled ‘It’s a Knockout’ tournament, raising funds for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

The event kicks off at 1pm on Saturday 24 August, promising a lively afternoon of oversized obstacle courses, wacky races, and feel-good fundraising.

The pub’s spacious grounds will be transformed into a vibrant competition arena where up to 12 teams of 10 will battle it out in a series of challenges - from foamy relay races to dressing-up dashes - all set among giant inflatables.

Landlady Simone Loveridge, 56, who took over The Bull in May, shared her passion for the event:

Simone is looking forward to the It's a Knockout Tournament later this month.

“I took part in a similar tournament years ago and it was just brilliant - trying to run on inflatables soaked in washing-up liquid and water was absolutely hilarious. My team even won! I've always dreamed of hosting my own version, and now the timing and space are perfect. The grounds here are massive; like a football pitch!”

Simone is keen to bring the local community together in support of Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, a cause that is close to her heart. She explained:

“My uncle, Darren Gentle, was diagnosed with bladder cancer in his mid-40s and was cared for by Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice. Having once worked as a nurse myself, I know how vital end-of-life care is. Everyone I know has been touched by Sue Ryder in some way, and I’m proud to support such an incredible local charity.”

Morgan Hicks, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice said: “We’re absolutely thrilled that Simone is hosting this brilliant fundraiser in support of Sue Ryder. It’s set to be a true ‘knockout’ event, and we’re so grateful for the enthusiasm and community spirit behind it.

“Support like this enables us to continue delivering compassionate care to people during the most challenging times of their lives, while also offering vital comfort to their families too.”

Each team is asked to raise £500 in sponsorship.

For those interested in taking part, please contact Simone by emailing [email protected] or call 07463 146814.

For more information on Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, please visit www.sueryder.org/thorpe