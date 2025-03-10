Local care home hosts community knit and natter project for Marie Curie

Hickathrift House care home, in Marshland St James, Wisbech have invited residents, their loved ones, staff, locals and the wider community to join them to create a daffodil display for Marie Curie’s Day of reflection on the 9th of March.

Marie Curie is leading the nation in a UK-wide Day of Reflection on the 9th of March. The UK’s leading end of life charity is asking individuals and communities to remember the people who died, whatever the cause, and to show support for everyone who was bereaved.

Volunteers had been knitting over 200 daffodils in around 6 weeks to fill two dark blue dresses that had been donated. There are various shapes, textures and colours of yellow, orange and white, demonstrating the number of people involved in making this a unique piece, raising awareness of those on end-of-life care.

Julie, carer at Hickathrift and project lead said, “All the volunteers felt proud of their work and the residents and visitors’ reaction had been heart-warming when they saw the displays. It’s even better than I thought was possible. I feel privileged to have helped to create this”.

General Manager, Paula Melerski said: “We started this club for elderly people in the community who might want some time outside of the home and to make some new friends and it’s gone from strength to strength, creating meaningful projects together. We feel proud of the efforts that have gone into this display. It has been really lovely to see different generations getting involved, from a 90-year-old resident down to our 13-year-old Duke of Edinburgh volunteer, as well as all the family and friends of residents at Hickathrift, the staff and volunteers”.

The monthly knit and natter club at Hickathrift House meets on the 3rd Friday of the month from 2:30pm. Their next project is making poppies for the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Everyone is welcome to join the club for free.

Hickathrift House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hickathrift House provides residential care and dementia care for 54 residents from respite care to long term stays.