Local care home celebrates National Donut Week with sweet treats and Tesco
The home was also joined by local financial planner Donna Powell from APS Legal & Associates who was on hand to discuss about financial planning including wills, probate and power of attorney.
One of the residents at Rose Lodge shared their thoughts:
“We have had a lovely afternoon with all these lovely cakes, my favourite is a custard donut and then we were all talking about future plans, I think this is really important to do as its not always what people want to talk about but something they should talk about”
National Donut Week is not only a celebration of the beloved treat but also a time to come together and connect as a community and is a sweet reminder of the power of kindness and appreciation.
Rose Lodge is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Rose Lodge provides residential care, nursing, dementia and respite care.