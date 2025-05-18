Local care home celebrates National Donut Week with sweet treats and Tesco

Residents and staff at Rose Lodge Care Home in Wisbech marked National Donut Week with a kind gesture from the Tesco store on Cromwell Road in Wisbech. In a spirit of community and thanks Tesco Community Champion Julie came to the home laden with beautiful sweet treats for everyone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The home was also joined by local financial planner Donna Powell from APS Legal & Associates who was on hand to discuss about financial planning including wills, probate and power of attorney.

One of the residents at Rose Lodge shared their thoughts:

“We have had a lovely afternoon with all these lovely cakes, my favourite is a custard donut and then we were all talking about future plans, I think this is really important to do as its not always what people want to talk about but something they should talk about”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BHC

National Donut Week is not only a celebration of the beloved treat but also a time to come together and connect as a community and is a sweet reminder of the power of kindness and appreciation.

Rose Lodge is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Rose Lodge provides residential care, nursing, dementia and respite care.