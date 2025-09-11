Local care home celebrates Emergency Services Day

Deepings Fire Brigade receiving gifts of gratitude

Residents and staff at Braeburn Lodge care home in Deeping St. James, honoured their local emergency services by visiting their local firefighting heroes and to the team at the Deepings Health Centre with a collection of tasty treats, to thank them for their selfless service keeping the community safe.

September 9th is the UK’s Emergency Services Day, or 999 Day. The day gives people a chance to show their appreciation for the two million people serving communities in the emergency services either as employees or volunteers.

Jane Lee, General Manager at the home, said: “Our local police officers, ambulance crews and firefighters put their lives on the line every day to save our lives, loved ones and homes, so we wanted to take the opportunity to let them know just how much we appreciate all that they do for us.We think they are truly wonderful human beings.”

Ethel, who lives at Braeburn Lodge, said: “I can’t imagine how terrifying it must be to go into a burning building to rescue someone or to turn up at the scene of a major incident not knowing what you are going to have to deal with, I think our fire and ambulance crews and our police officers are absolutely amazing and I can’t thank them enough for their service. They are all heroes in my eyes.”