"It’s all mindset": Cambridgeshire’s Mitch Hutchcraft on overcoming the impossible

Mitch Hutchcraft - Champions Speakers Agency

Mitch Hutchcraft’s journey began in Cambridgeshire, where early challenges laid the foundation for a life defined by endurance and resilience. From local roots to global records, his story is a powerful example of what can be achieved with the right mindset.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Royal Marines Commando turned world-record adventurer, Mitch has completed some of the most demanding challenges on Earth — including the longest human-powered ascent of Mount Everest. Today, he shares the lessons he’s learned with audiences across the world.

In this exclusive interview with Champions Speakers Agency, the mental resilience speaker opens up about overcoming adversity, building mental strength, and why he believes belief itself is more powerful than talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Q: As someone born in Cambridgeshire, what mindset helped you take on the longest climb of Mount Everest in history?

Mitch Hutchcraft: “Relentless positivity — that’s the main one. It’s about not allowing negativity into your thought process. I talk about the 40% rule — it applies mentally and emotionally in a workplace just as much as it does physically. When you think you’re at your absolute maximum capacity — workload, physically, mentally — you still have more to give.

“It’s the ability to take a breath, look around, and realise: no matter how stressed you are, you’re not dead. You’re going to be okay. It’s okay to be uncomfortable. That’s a mindset everyone can apply — getting comfortable being uncomfortable.

“When things get hard, be used to discomfort. That mindset is directly brought over from military and Marine training — teaching people that it’s natural, it’s good, and the human body and mind aren’t meant to sit at home in comfort with no stress.”

Q: When you’re under extreme pressure, what mental tools do you rely on to keep pushing forward?

Mitch Hutchcraft: “The main things people can use are simple: take a minute, step away, close your eyes, take a deep breath. A person’s strategic ability to manage pain — that’s all it is. And it’s completely different for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The way I get through it, which directly applies, is to just close your eyes. When things got tough 10 hours into the Channel — same as in seven — you just remember why you’re there.

“Remember who you’re doing it for. Remember your reason. Everyone has channels of resilience. For me, it’s my dad dying when I was a kid. For others in the workplace, it could be losing a mum, a brother, a grandad — and using that memory to turn the experience into a positive.

“It might be your family, friends, kids — wanting to make them proud or give them a good life. You flip through these channels, and when one wears out, move to the next. Eventually, you loop back to the start. By then, you’ve made it through.”

Q: You’ve mentioned you’re not a super athlete. How does that influence the message you share with others?

Mitch Hutchcraft: “I’m not a super athlete. I’m quite normal — a very average runner, very average cyclist. I’ve had two knee surgeries. I wasn’t even supposed to be able to join the military. It’s all about how 99% is mindset. As long as you’re not quite injured, that 1% — the body — will follow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you believe, that’s all that matters. The only person who knows the definition of “possible” is the one in the mirror. “Possible” is not a real word. It’s a perception — and that perception is entirely individual. Genuinely, I don’t consider myself some super athlete. Everything I’ve done has hurt. It’s taken a lot to get there — and anyone can do it.”

Q: How have your record-breaking expeditions shaped your approach to overcoming adversity, both personally and professionally?

Mitch Hutchcraft: “It’s given me the tools because I’ve practically applied all these methods of tackling adversity. Like I said, channelling grief — and another big one is turning doubt, both self-doubt and others’ doubt, into fuel. Most people worry about themselves, but people like me — we care what others think, too.

“Putting yourself in uncomfortable positions and doing these world record expeditions forces you to face those battles. It forced me to battle through and prove not just myself wrong — but the whole world — that anything is possible.”

Q: From your experiences, what lessons do you believe business leaders in Cambridgeshire and beyond can take from the way you approach challenge and risk?

Mitch Hutchcraft: “So the main thing is how to practically apply survival and life skills, because everything that keeps you going, keeps you alive, keeps you motivated in the harshest environments on the planet can be directly used by companies. One big example, one of the main topics of my talks, is compartmentalisation. That’s a massive one for any business or person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You wake up in the morning — don’t think about anything apart from just getting your coffee. In business, people think of the big picture: it’s Monday, and they’ve got a whole week ahead. It becomes massively overwhelming.

“Same with me — halfway across the channel, I still knew I had 13,000k in front of me and Everest to reach under my own power. The only way to get through things, just like in business, is to think one minute at a time.

“When I was cycling across the world, I never thought past 20 minutes. Every 20 minutes, I’d stop, shake my legs off, stretch, and get back on — so I never had to think more than 20 minutes ahead. It’s just talking about compartmentalisation, using techniques and extreme examples from my life that are entirely relatable.

“If I thought about Everest while still in England with 19 countries ahead of me, it would’ve been overwhelmingly daunting. So yes, compartmentalisation, and more generally, how to channel adversity into power — not weakness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s the main message. Everyone will get distractions at work. If you lose a loved one, you have a conscious choice — a small change in mindset — to turn that grief into power. It can literally light a fire inside you. That applies in the office as much as on any mountain.”

Q: What does “do more than survive” mean to you, and why do you think that message resonates with audiences?

Mitch Hutchcraft: “Human beings aren’t built mentally, physically, or emotionally to just survive. We’re not built to sit in a warm house with the central heating on. The human body — more so the mind — grows by doing things like jumping in freezing water, getting cold, getting out there. The message I want people to hear is: everything is proportionate.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a 13,000k triathlon or walking your first 5k. It’s the same for everyone — it’s about pushing yourself just a bit beyond your comfort zone. That’s where you grow. Once you do that, you start to see the magic in small things — things you’d otherwise take for granted. Happiness is as simple as that — it’s in looking at a view, or enjoying a cup of tea and really feeling it. That’s what doing more than surviving is.”

Q: What do you hope people — particularly those from your home county — take away from your public talks?

Mitch Hutchcraft: “You don’t have to be a superhuman — mentally or physically — to achieve your wildest dreams. It’s 99% belief and mindset. I want people to walk away believing in themselves a bit more — just by seeing an example. If they see a normal person and think, “Jesus, if he can do that, I can cycle to work,” then I’ve done my job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everything is proportionate. Never compare yourself to others. Every single person has their own limitations — it’s just about growing. Have more confidence. See the possibility of channelling negativity into positivity by changing your outlook — by a small shift in perception.”

This exclusive interview with Mitch Hutchcraft was conducted by Sophia Hayes.

For More Information: Champions Motivation & Inspiration Speakers