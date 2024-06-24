Generations come together for annual Sawtry Feast Supper

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For over 70 years, an annual traditional Feast has taken place in Sawtry, encouraging as many residents as possible over the age of 65 to attend and meet with fellow villagers. This year, a fantastic 100 people attended, including a top table of guests who have had a big impact on the community over the past year.

According to Age UK, more than 2 million people in England over the age of 75 live alone, and more than a million older people find they can go over a month without speaking to a friend, neighbour or member of their family.* The Sawtry Feast Supper is an important annual event in the village of Sawtry, combatting social isolation and bringing people together in celebration of their community.

Residents were provided with a free two-course meal, drinks, transportation and entertainment. This year’s entertainment was provided by the Upwood Ukuleles, who donated all their proceeds back to the community, specifically to the Magpas Air Ambulance. An additional £400 was raised in the raffle, which will also go towards supporting the local community.

Madison Leader, the Secretary for the Sawtry Feast Supper said: “The Sawtry Feast Supper is an exciting event in the Sawtry calendar. It’s a vital opportunity for new villagers to meet existing residents, form relationships across generations and enjoy a fun evening of entertainment and laughter.”

Volunteer Students from Sawtry Village Academy at Sawtry Feast Supper

The event was hosted at Sawtry Village Academy and twenty students from the school offered their time to volunteer and help make the event a success. Madison continued: “The students were an absolute credit to the academy. Having been a previous student at the school, who volunteered at this event, I can safely say this was the best turn out of students we have had for a while. They represented the school and their community with the utmost best behaviour and respect for the event. They listened and responded amazingly to any instruction given and made sure the event ran smoothly.”