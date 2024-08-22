Forterra helps fund a fun day out at The Whittlesey Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading building products manufacturer, Forterra has made a £1,000 donation towards the Whittlesey Festival, which will take place on 8th September 2024.

An annual event, The Whittlesey Festival closes access to the town to cater to the whole community to provide a low to no cost day out for the families of Whittlesey, near Peterborough. There will be an exciting mix of musicians and attractions, as well as food and craft vendors that provide an abundance of fun for the day.

This year the official opening will be overseen by the Mayor of Whittlesey Councillor Alex Miscandlon, after which visitors can look forward to exciting acts from The Royal British Legion Band and Corp of Drums from Romford, The Louisiana Rhythm Kings Jazz Band, Tri-County Pipes and Drums, Jez'O Comedy magic show and many more activities in St Mary's Church and Church Yard Green along with around 150 pre-booked classic cars.

Organised by volunteers who make up the committee for the Whittlesey Festival, it’s been running since 2008 with a huge turnout of around 4,500 people each year.

The Whittlesey Festival, RBL Band Romford

Averil Cosstick, Administrator and Advertising officer of The Whittlesey Festival, said, “We are very grateful that Forterra has made this donation. It makes such a difference when we have the means to put on as much as we can. We aim for all the families in the town to have a wonderful day out, and being able to provide them with an array of exciting festivities is such an important goal. This is one of the big events families can bring their children to over the year, so we stand as a vital part of the local community bringing relaxed fun and a festive atmosphere.”

Adam Smith, Commercial Director at Forterra, said, “We are glad to see the Whittlesey Festival can continue to provide the variety of fun activities for the local families. It’s great we can support events such as the Festival through our Community Fund and see so many communities thrive as a result. We are sure everyone who goes along will have a great day and hope there is another good turn out this year.”

The Forterra Community Fund gives charities, clubs, groups and societies the opportunity to apply for funding or building products to be used in projects that make a positive contribution to their local community.

To apply to the fund, please visit www.forterra.co.uk/about-us/community/community-fund/.

For more information on Forterra and its community engagements visit: www.forterra.co.uk/about-us/community/.