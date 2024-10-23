Forterra funds storage solution for Peterborough charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Building products manufacturer Forterra has recently made a significant donation of £1000 to Fen Hands, a Peterborough based charity who provide fun and safe activities for children and young people with complex health needs.

Created to meet a growing demand for a specialised group, Fen Hands has now been supporting local families for two years. Sessions run once a month providing a range of activities such as crafts, adapted sports, and sensory play. These activities have become an important social event and safe space but require specialist materials and equipment such as a hoist and large mats to ensure the correct support is available.

Previously the committee had to store the equipment off site and bring it back for the meetings, which was laborious and posed a risk of damaging the equipment. Forterra’s donation will mean the equipment can be safely stored on site, making each session easier to set up and dismantle as well as prolonging the life of the equipment itself.

Lisa Bedford from Fen Hands said, “There’s nowhere else quite like Fen Hands. We aren’t just another activities group; we are friends and a family too. Together we don’t feel quite as alone when we know there are others around us facing similar challenges. Having a couple of hours a month where we can come and connect and know our children are fully supported is such an important part of our lives.

Fen Hands session, Karen (Fen Hands Leader) and a family using sensory equipment

“Fen Hands relies purely on donations and fundraising to maintain its services, so we are grateful to Forterra for making it possible for us to run these sessions more effectively now we have permanent storage to maintain the upkeep of the equipment we use.”

Adam Smith, Commercial Director at Forterra, said, “We are glad our donation can help maintain such important equipment and enable Fen Hands to continue its vital work in Peterborough and the Fens. Communities make our worlds function and being able to provide aid in any way is a privilege. We hope the equipment Fen Hands uses can now be protected from extra wear and tear and potential damage by having the storage it needs.”

The Forterra Community Fund gives charities, clubs, groups and societies the opportunity to apply for funding or building products to be used in projects that make a positive contribution to their local community.

To apply to the fund, please visit https://www.forterra.co.uk/about-us/community/community-fund/.

For more information on Forterra and its community engagements visit: https://www.forterra.co.uk/about-us/community/.