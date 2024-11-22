Forterra donates £1,000 to support accessible arts for disabled children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Building products manufacturer Forterra has contributed £1,000 from its Community Fund to Circus Starr CIC, an accessible performing arts organisation dedicated to creating inclusive entertainment for disabled children and their families.

The donation will provide 50 tickets for these families to attend a Circus Starr performance in Peterborough, near Forterra’s Kings Dyke factory in Whittlesey.

Cheshire-based Circus Starr has been a pioneering force in accessible arts since its founding as a social enterprise in 1987, back when it was a part of the Gandey circus family. Now a Community Interest Company (CIC), it organises tailored performances in safe, welcoming environments to accommodate children with disabilities, sensory impairments, neurodivergence, and additional learning needs.

During performances a professional troupe of performing artists showcase skills such as acrobatics, juggling, singing, clowning and hula-hooping, offering unique entertainment for families that otherwise might feel excluded from these experiences.

Judith Halle, Grants and Trust Manager for Circus Starr, explained the importance of their mission: “It’s often challenging for families with a disabled child to find activities that they can enjoy together. Children with learning difficulties or disabilities can struggle in large, crowded spaces, and outings can be immensely stressful for the entire family. At Circus Starr, we make these experiences accessible.

“There’s no tutting if your child makes too much noise during the show for example, nor do you need to feel uncomfortable for having to get up and go outside for a bit -- you’re surrounded by families who live similar lives, so all these things are normalised.

“The shows include British Sign Language (BSL) interpretation, sensory preparation packs, mobile changing facilities and accessible toilets for wheelchair users too, so everyone can enjoy the show.”

Each year, Circus Starr undertakes three major tours, reaching 74 towns across the UK. These theatre tours brings shows to various indoor venues, including stops in Cambridge, Dundee, Glasgow, and Edinburgh. The company collaborates with a network of local organisations, including social services and hospital groups, to allocate tickets to families who would benefit the most. Families can also request tickets directly via the Circus Starr website.

“Forterra’s generous donation will allow us to bring joy to 50 families in Peterborough,” said Judith. “Our attendees love these shows, and we have numerous families coming back year on year, which underscores how valuable these inclusive events are, providing an environment of understanding and shared experience where families feel supported and uplifted.”

Adam Smith, Commercial Director at Forterra, commented: “We are thrilled to support Circus Starr’s incredible work. Their shows align with our commitment to fostering inclusive and thriving communities. The Forterra Community Fund continues to support initiatives that make meaningful contributions to local lives.”

Forterra’s Community Fund supports charitable projects across the UK. For more information or to apply, visit Forterra’s Community Fund page at https://www.forterra.co.uk/about-us/community/community-fund.