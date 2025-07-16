For a chance to win a £250 supermarket voucher, book a free home energy visit

Book a Free Home Energy Visit

Eligible residents in Peterborough, Rutland, Fenland, and South Cambridgeshire can book a completely free home energy visit and with every completed visit this month, residents will be entered into a prize draw to win a £250 supermarket voucher.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With summer in full swing and the hot weather keeping heating bills off everyone’s minds, it’s easy to forget about energy costs altogether. But Green Energy Switch is encouraging local residents to get ahead and take action now because getting into a good position before winter is more important than ever. And right now, there’s even more reason to do so.

As part of the LEAP (Local Energy Advice Partnership) service, eligible residents in Peterborough, Rutland, Fenland, and South Cambridgeshire can book a completely free home energy visit and with every completed visit this month, residents will be entered into a prize draw to win a £250 supermarket voucher for either Asda or Tesco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The LEAP service is delivered by Green Energy Switch in partnership with Peterborough City Council, Rutland County Council, Fenland District Council, and South Cambridgeshire District Council. The aim is to improve well being and the energy efficiency of homes.

There will be weekly winners drawn all throughout July, so the earlier you book, the more chances you have to win! And with 2 weeks of July left there really is no time to waste.

What does a LEAP home energy visit include?

Our friendly, trained energy advisors visit your home to provide:

Tailored energy-saving advice based on how you use your home

A full check of your energy and water bills to make sure you're not overpaying

Free small energy-saving measures, such as LED lightbulbs, draught-proofing, and radiator panels

Referrals for extra support such as fuel vouchers, appliance replacements, and income maximisation

Emma Deaton, Home Energy Manager at Green Energy Switch, said: “We know energy might not be top of mind during the summer, but now is actually the perfect time to get support in place before autumn and winter hit. By booking now, you’re not only helping to make your home more energy efficient, but you could also win a supermarket voucher so there really is nothing to lose and everything to gain.”

You could be eligible if you:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have a household income under £31,000

Receive Universal Credit, Housing Benefit, or other income-related benefits

Applying is easy as it can be done directly through Green Energy Switch’s website.