Emergency Services Day at Werrington Lodge

By Tracie Gilbert
Contributor
Published 11th Sep 2025, 12:49 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2025, 12:56 BST
We were very pleased to welcome an Ambulance Crew to join us for the morning on Tuesday, September 9.

As it was Emergency Services Day, we were pleased to welcome Emma and Ed from our local ambulance service for breakfast freshly cooked by our brilliant chef, Sharon. This was in order to thank them for all they do in the community helping us all.

Ed was on shift so had to pop off and Emma was on a day off so we thank them both for their time.

Emma stayed to sit and take a question and answer session with our residents and also visit some of the residents in their rooms. The residents were thrilled with the visit were very interested and asked lots of questions which made it all worthwhile for the crew.

Thank you once again, and we will see you again.

Ed enjoying Breakfast

Ed enjoying Breakfast

Ed enjoying Breakfast Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
visiting resident in his room

2. Contributed

visiting resident in his room Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Resident pleased with her visitor

3. Contributed

Resident pleased with her visitor Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
in newly furbished Memory Lane

4. Contributed

in newly furbished Memory Lane Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
