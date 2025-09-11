Emergency Services Day at Werrington Lodge

As it was Emergency Services Day, we were pleased to welcome Emma and Ed from our local ambulance service for breakfast freshly cooked by our brilliant chef, Sharon. This was in order to thank them for all they do in the community helping us all.

Ed was on shift so had to pop off and Emma was on a day off so we thank them both for their time.

Emma stayed to sit and take a question and answer session with our residents and also visit some of the residents in their rooms. The residents were thrilled with the visit were very interested and asked lots of questions which made it all worthwhile for the crew.

Thank you once again, and we will see you again.