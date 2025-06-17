Delicious international feast celebrated by grateful carers during Carers Week in local care home

Our lovely Caring staff from Werrington Lodge Care Home

Thank you carers for everything you do

Last week was Carers week.

The Carers were asked how they would like to celebrate? They decided that they'd like to bring in food that they have cooked from their different countries. As you can see from the photos there was a lovely spread enjoyed by all. They were also thanked and awarded a small thank you present from the General Manager.

For those who were unable to make the evening a treats trolley was taken around the home by the General Manager giving out thank you treats to staff, to show management’s appreciation for all the Carers do for our lovely residents. Many thanks team.