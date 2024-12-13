Christmas comes early for Peterborough care home thanks to homebuilder’s raffle donation

Barratt and David Wilson Homes recently donated the star prize for Peterborough-based Waterhouse Manor Care Home’s Christmas raffle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located close to the homebuilder’s Hampton Beach developments on Waterhouse Way, the care home recently opened its doors and will be enjoying its first Christmas with residents.

The prize donated by the leading homebuilder includes an afternoon tea for four people with champagne at the four-star Orton Hall Hotel in Orton Longueville.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milly Bunning, Customer Service Manager at Waterhouse Manor Care Home, said: “We would like to thank Barratt and David Wilson Homes for this generous contribution towards our Christmas Fair raffle. It has been a pleasure to collaborate with the developer to strengthen the local Hampton community.”

Barratt and David Wilson Homes staff will Milly from the care home at the Christmas Fair

This donation is another part of Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ continued outreach into the communities in Peterborough. The housebuilder previously made a care package donation of treats and essentials to welcome the new residents to Waterhouse Manor Care Home earlier this year.

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “As a leading housebuilder, it’s important to us to support the communities in the areas that we build. We hope this donation will provide enjoyment for the raffle winner, and put all who took part firmly in the Christmas spirit.

The new community being built at Hampton Beach is less than three miles away from Peterborough city centre with ideal commuter links to towns and cities further afield through the A1, A15 and A47. Commuters can also reach London Kings Cross Station from Peterborough Train Station in under an hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With an abundance of green open space surrounding the development, residents at Hampton Beach can take advantage of the many amenities nearby, including football pitches, cycle routes, expansive parks, along with a range of restaurants and shops.