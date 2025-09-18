Cherry Hinton Care Home launches Parkinson’s Café to support local community

On Wednesday, September 17, Cherry Hinton Care Home proudly hosted the launch of its brand-new Parkinson’s Café, an initiative designed to bring together people living with Parkinson’s, their families, and anyone seeking connection and support.

The event welcomed members of the public who were eager to learn more, share experiences, and build a supportive community. Guests were treated to two engaging presentations about Parkinson’s, along with a moving talk from someone living with the condition, offering a powerful first-hand perspective.

As part of the launch, visitors also enjoyed a gentle Tai Chi session, which is increasingly recognised as a beneficial activity for people living with Parkinson’s. The practice helps improve balance, coordination, and overall well-being, making it a fitting addition to the day’s programme.

The launch also received the support of Deputy Mayor Cllr Richard Swift, who attended the event and praised the initiative for its positive impact on the community.

The importance of this work caught the attention of BBC Radio Cambridgeshire, who invited Aga Clark, Business Development Manager, and Alexa to join their morning show to discuss the café and the wider support available for those affected by Parkinson’s.

Reflecting on the launch, Aga Clark said: “It was inspiring to see so many people come together with warmth, openness, and a willingness to share experiences. Living with Parkinson’s can feel isolating at times, and we want the café to be a safe space where people can find connection, encouragement, and practical support.

"The interest from the community, and even from BBC Radio Cambridgeshire, shows how important it is to keep these conversations going.”

The Parkinson’s Café at Cherry Hinton Care Home will now be held on the third Wednesday of every month, providing a welcoming space for ongoing conversation, advice, and friendship.

This initiative reflects Cherry Hinton’s commitment to supporting the local community, raising awareness, and making a positive difference in the lives of those touched by Parkinson’s.