Cherry Hinton Care Home celebrates 'I Love Horses Day' with special pony visit

I Love Horses Day in Cherry Hinton Care Home

Residents at Cherry Hinton Care Home were treated to a heartwarming surprise on I Love Horses Day as two gentle ponies, Thimble and Honeybee, trotted in for a special visit. The charming duo brought smiles, laughter, and a few happy tears as they spent the day meeting residents and team alike.

The event, held on July 15th, was part of the care home’s commitment to enriching the lives of residents through meaningful experiences. Many residents have fond memories of horses from their younger days, and the visit was a nostalgic journey back to those cherished times.

Thimble and Honeybee, known for their calm and friendly nature, made their way from room to room, allowing residents to stroke their manes, offer treats, and even pose for photos. The ponies were a huge hit, sparking conversations, lifting moods, and creating lasting memories.

Aga Clark, Business Development Manager at Cherry Hinton Care Home, shared why this day was so special:

“Animals have a truly magical way of connecting with people, especially those living in care homes. For many of our residents, being around animals brings back happy memories and helps reduce feelings of loneliness or anxiety. The presence of Thimble and Honeybee today brought so much joy. It’s these moments that remind us how important it is to create experiences that go beyond just care — they bring happiness, comfort, and a real sense of purpose.”

Research has shown that animal-assisted therapy can improve mental well-being, reduce stress, and even encourage physical activity in older adults. At Cherry Hinton, incorporating animals into regular activities is just one of the many ways the team supports emotional and psychological health.

As residents waved goodbye to their new four-legged friends, one thing was clear — I Love Horses Day was more than a celebration; it was a reminder of the powerful bond between humans and animals, and the joy they bring at every stage of life.