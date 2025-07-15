Care home residents visit Cambridge city sights

By Denis Green
Contributor
Published 15th Jul 2025, 09:48 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2025, 11:36 BST
Hilton Park resident Eileen Gould feeding the pigeons
Hilton Park resident Eileen Gould feeding the pigeons
Staff and residents from Barchester’s Hilton Park care home, in Bottisham had a fantastic time visiting the Historic City of Cambridge where they all enjoyed a relaxing walk along the River Cam, before stopping to feed the pigeons and the ducks.

Beryl Holmes, resident at Hilton Park Care Home said: “We have all had the most wonderful time visiting Cambridge. It is so lovely to be able to visit places like this and soak up the atmosphere. It almost feels like I am on a short holiday.”

General Manager, Geanina Tinca said: “We absolutely love being able to take our residents out and about to visit Cambridge, it makes us so happy to be able to access venues like this. It has been a fantastic day and we’ve all thoroughly enjoyed ourselves.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Hilton Park residents Pat James and Beryl Holmes enjoying a walk along the River Cam
Hilton Park residents Pat James and Beryl Holmes enjoying a walk along the River Cam

Hilton Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hilton Park Care Home provides nursing care, residential care and respite care.

