Care home residents visit Cambridge city sights
Beryl Holmes, resident at Hilton Park Care Home said: “We have all had the most wonderful time visiting Cambridge. It is so lovely to be able to visit places like this and soak up the atmosphere. It almost feels like I am on a short holiday.”
General Manager, Geanina Tinca said: “We absolutely love being able to take our residents out and about to visit Cambridge, it makes us so happy to be able to access venues like this. It has been a fantastic day and we’ve all thoroughly enjoyed ourselves.”
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Hilton Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hilton Park Care Home provides nursing care, residential care and respite care.