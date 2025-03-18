Care home residents prove you’re never too old to dive into your favourite book

Residents from Primrose Hill Care Home prove you’re never too old to enjoy a good book after dressing up for a visit by Huntingdonshire’s Mobile Library.

In the wake of World Book Day, staff, and residents from the home on Thames Road, dressed up as Harry Potter, Wicked’s Elphaba, Alice in Wonderland, Dorothy and the lion from The Wizard of Oz and other characters to celebrate the first visit of the mobile library.

Karen Claydon, Office Manager, who dressed up as Alice in Wonderland, said: “It was a fantastic morning, and the residents were really excited about seeing what books they could borrow and dressing up to get in the spirit of things.”

With many avid readers in the home residents enjoy everything from fictional crime and romance to non-fiction books on football and cars.

87-year-old Peter dressed up as Harry Potter

Karen said: “Some of our residents with dementia can’t manage to read as they used to but really enjoy picking up picture books.

“One man has a passion for old cars, and another is football mad, so they love looking at picture-based books that help them remember old cars they had, or legendary football matches they attended.

“Books in whatever form or audio books can spark conversations and memories and help residents to reminisce which supports their wellbeing and helps them relax.”

And not wanting young people to have all the fun dressing up for World Book Day 87-year-old Peter was keen to try on the world-famous Harry Potter outfit with iconic scar.

Staff and residents from Primrose Hill Care Home dressed up and ready to board the mobile library

Graham Brown, 85, said: “It was great to have the mobile library visit the home and to see the large selection of books available.

“I chose to borrow a book called The Maidens because of the Greek history. I’m already looking forward to the library returning next month.”

Home Manager Amanda Favell, who dressed up as Elphaba, added: “We are trying to bring the community into our home and our residents out into the community as often as possible to support their wellbeing.

“We’ve organised trips to the seaside and events and had young people visit the home so having the mobile library visit is a welcome addition to our calendar.”

Primrose Hill staff and residents enjoying a good read in the mobile library

Darren Harte, Driver and Supervisor of Huntingdonshire Mobile Library, said: “Mobile libraries help more people to use Cambridgeshire Libraries' services and can be a lifeline for people who can’t get to a ‘static’ library.

“Each vehicle carries up to 3,000 items of stock. This includes fiction, nonfiction, large print, books on CD and cassette, and children's books.

“It was fantastic to see all the residents get in the reading spirit with their costumes as mobile libraries are a great place for catching up with friends and colleagues whilst supporting a local community resource.”

Cambridgeshire’s three mobile libraries make over 400 regular stops at around 100 villages and communities each month.