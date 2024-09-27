Care home residents mark Alzheimers Awareness Month
At Barchester, we have been supporting families with pioneering dementia care in specially-designed, dementia-friendly Memory Lane communities since 1992. We strongly believe people living with dementia should enjoy a fulfilled and happy life, with specialist support to continue doing the things they love every day. All Barchester staff receive dementia care training to ensure we provide the best for our residents, and we embrace the very latest technology and techniques to ensure our residents can live a life that feels comfortable, enriching and connected.
General Manager, Meg Jones said: “Alzheimer’s and dementia affect many of our residents so all staff receive specialist dementia training to provide person-centred care at the heart of everything we do. We are proud to provide an environment that helps residents to find their way around independently as much as possible, and that residents are happy to call home.”
During Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, residents spent time learning about how dementia can affect the way we think and perceive things, and thinking about how they could help those people living with dementia. Residents also enjoyed an afternoon tea with a live performance from KJ and the Catt.
Rose Lodge is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Rose Lodge provides nursing care, residential and dementia care, respite care.
