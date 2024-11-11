Cambridgeshire housebuilder tackles anti-bullying week with school book donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In recognition of Anti-Bullying Week (11th to 15th November), Cambridgeshire housebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes has donated a collection of books to St John Henry Newman Catholic Primary School in Peterborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donation by the developer, which is building new homes near the school at Hampton Beach, included a range of books by Usborne Publishing, which aims to support children’s mental health.

Founded by Anti-Bullying Alliance, Anti-Bullying Week encourages the discussion of the stigma around bullying with the aim to enable everyone to live happy and healthy lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s theme is ‘Choose Respect’, following a consultation with teachers and children who wanted a theme that empowered them to do something positive to counter the harm and hurt that bullying causes.

B&DWC - A Pupil from St John Henry Newman Primary School reading one of the donated books

Among the books donated by Barratt and David Wilson Homes were titles including ‘The Unworry Book’ by Alice James, ‘All About Feelings’ by Felicity Brooks and ‘Social Media Survival Guide’ by Holly Baithe.

Many of the books include interactive features to help the children express their feelings and relieve anxiety.

Mark Cooper, Headteacher at St John Henry Newman Catholic Primary School, said: “Mental Health is hugely important for everyone. Helping children regulate their feelings and thoughts through education is vital for children to learn and enjoy their school life. We very much appreciate the support of Barratt and David Wilson Homes in providing these resources to help explore and understand more about their own health.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miss Spaven, Deputy Head at St John Henry Newman and English lead, is delighted with the books. “We value the importance of reading at our school and we have a fantastic school library. These texts will form an excellent resource for our children to read and our adults to use to support them too. We would like to thank Barratt and Davis Wilson Homes for their continued partnership and support for our school community.”

B&DWC - 08112024-2 - Pupils from St John Henry Newman Primary School receiving their books

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “We hope that these books will encourage pupils at St John Henry Newman Catholic Primary School to consider their own mental health, and also the feelings of their peers in the playground and in everyday life.

“Anti-Bullying Week is an initiative we are proud to support, and we delighted to help local schools within our community with tools to help stop bullying.”

Located on Waterhouse Way, the new community being built at Hampton Beach is less than three miles away from Peterborough city centre with ideal commuter links to further afield through the A1, A15 and A47. Commuters can also reach London Kings Cross from Peterborough train station in under an hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With an abundance of green open space surrounding the development, residents at Hampton Beach can take advantage of the many amenities nearby, including football pitches, cycle routes, expansive parks, along with a number of restaurants and shops.

For more information about the developments please visit the websites at Barratt Homes at Hampton Beach and David Wilson Homes at Hampton Beach.

For more information about any developments in the area, call Barratt Homes on 033 3355 8484 or David Wilson Homes on 033 3355 8485, or visit Barratt Homes in Cambridgeshire or David Wilson Homes in Cambridgeshire.