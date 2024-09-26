Cambridgeshire homebuilder supports Mayor’s day out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local housebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes recently sponsored the Cambridge City Council’s annual Mayor’s Day Out.

With the help of the developer, Mayor of Cambridge, Cllr Baiju Thittala, and 360 senior citizens from Cambridge journeyed to Great Yarmouth on 10 coaches with subsidised tickets.

Mayor of Cambridge, Cllr Baiju Thittala, said: “It was a real pleasure to take so many of Cambridge’s senior residents on this year’s Mayor’s Day Out in Great Yarmouth.

“The event was a great success and the weather was perfect. This is the 39th year of The Mayor’s Day Out and over those years it has become a very special and unique city tradition.

B&DWC - The Mayor giving a talk at the event

“Organised by Cambridge City Council’s Cultural Services team, for some people it’s the only opportunity they will have during the summer weeks to enjoy an affordable and reviving day at the seaside.

“Every effort is made to make the day as accessible and enjoyable as possible. From providing convenient pick-up and drop off points throughout the city, to putting on a special live music concert. We are very grateful for the support from Barratt and David Wilson Homes and Barratt Homes and all the other supporters for this summer’s trip.”

Great Yarmouth is a popular holiday destination, famed for its beautiful seafront, traditional shops and cafes and golden mile of the sandy beach. It also boasts two piers and all of the traditional attractions of the seaside including donkey rides, crazy golf, the Merrivale Miniature Village and the best of fish and chips.

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build, and we are delighted to be able to sponsor the Mayor’s Day Out again this year.

“We hope that all of the attendees had a great time exploring Great Yarmouth on the day.”