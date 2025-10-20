Cambridgeshire homebuilder supports local school with picnic bench donation

Pupils at Wintringham Primary Academy are starting the new school year with a new view at lunchtime thanks in part to a donation from Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

The leading homebuilder, which is building nearby at its Wintringham developments, donated a picnic bench in tandem with the school’s larger project to breathe new life into a previously unused outside area.

According to Warrington Worldwide, eating outside can significantly improve mood and reduce stress levels, as well as enhance social interactions with a more relaxed atmosphere.

Tracy Bryden, Executive Head Teacher at Wintringham Primary Academy, said: “We were absolutely delighted to receive the donated picnic bench for our school community, which gives our children more opportunities to enjoy their meals outside in the fresh air.

"We are very grateful for the support from Barratt and David Wilson Homes to help us create a more enriching environment for our pupils.”

Since the developments’ conception, Barratt and David Wilson Homes has well-integrated itself into the local community through many endeavours, including hosting a storytelling event for pupils at Wintringham Primary Academy.

Kerry Mullen, Head of Sales at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “It was a pleasure to offer Wintringham Primary Academy the picnic bench to encourage pupils to enjoy their lunch outside in the fresh air.

“As a leading housebuilder, we know the importance of the great outdoors and the enrichment green open spaces bring. We hope this donation will provide a space for pupils to use and enjoy for many years to come.”