Cambridgeshire homebuilder supports grassroots football with donation

David Wilson Homes has donated mini footballs to Jemima House Day Nursery, supporting grassroots football and encouraging young children to stay active.

Jemima House Day Nursery, which is based close to David Wilson Homes’ Alconbury Weald development on Senliz Road, received 52 footballs to inspire active play and enjoyment of sport among its students.

David Wilson Homes has been donating footballs to nurseries across the region, aiming to support early engagement in physical activities that could inspire the next generation of footballers.

Tracey James, Nursery Manager at Jemima House Day Nursery, said: “With physical development being integral in supporting the overall state of an individual's health and well-being, this gift from David Wilson Homes has been beautifully and gratefully received by all at the nursery.

"Many thanks indeed for helping us continue to stretch the legs - as well as the minds - of the precious little ones in our care.”

David Wilson Homes’ donation to the nurseries was not only made to encourage young children to stay active, but also to inspire the next generation of footballers.

Will Phair, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “As a leading housebuilder, we aim to support the communities in which we build, and this includes helping children to stay active and encourage them to follow in the footsteps of their role models.

“We hope the children at Jemima House Day Nursery will enjoy using the footballs throughout the season and continue to show an interest in sport.”

