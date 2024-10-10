Cambridgeshire growers bring farming to life for nearly 100,000 schoolchildren

By Adam Lazzari
Contributor
Published 10th Oct 2024, 10:01 BST
Two Cambridgeshire farmers helped to teach nearly 100,000 schoolchildren about food, farming and cultural diversity during a special event run by the NFU.

NFU Education’s Harvest Carnival saw an interactive cookery demonstration of Caribbean food, using ingredients from British farms, broadcast live into schools all over the country.

The broadcast featured interviews on farm with some of the NFU members who provided the ingredients.

Among them were potato farmer Luke Abblitt, who farms near Ramsey, close to Peterborough and celery grower Ivaylo Kostadinov from a G’s Fresh farm, near Ely.

Farmer Luke Abblitt being interviewed by the NFU's Jennifer Devine.
Farmer Luke Abblitt being interviewed by the NFU's Jennifer Devine.

They both explained the process of how their food is produced, from farm to plate.

The broadcast was seen by more than 98,000 schoolchildren across the country, including in many East Anglian schools.

Mr Kostadinov said: “It’s so important for us as growers to educate children where their food comes from.

“Only by showing how and where our food is grown can we inspire young people to eat a broader selection of fruit and vegetables and maybe even think about a career in farming.

Ivaylo Kostadinov on film during the NFU's Harvest Carnival event.
Ivaylo Kostadinov on film during the NFU's Harvest Carnival event.

“Celery is a great snack for children’s lunch boxes, so I hope we have inspired some new consumers to enjoy celery a little more often.”

Mr Abblitt, who also grows sugar beet, wheat and barley, has long been passionate about educating children.

In his voluntary role as NFU Farmers for Schools Ambassador, he has visited several schools to give talks about food and farming.

He said: “It was a privilege to be a part of Harvest Carnival.

Farmer Luke Abblitt on farm.
Farmer Luke Abblitt on farm.

“This was a fantastic event and a brilliant way of bringing farming into the classroom and teaching about diversity and another culture.

“Children should understand where their food comes from and, with modern life being so busy, it is important that these lessons are not lost.

“It was an incredible achievement to get it out to so many children on the day.

“The NFU Education team do an absolutely fantastic job and I am always happy to get involved and do my bit.”

Harvest Carnival celebrated the rich diversity of UK agriculture, connecting students with the journey of food from farm to plate.

Hosted by Monica and Lee from Tan Rosie, a mother-daughter duo from Birmingham, the lesson showcased their Caribbean culinary talents with live cooking demonstrations of a delicious Caribbean soup and curry beef patties.

Their passion for using locally sourced, fresh ingredients helped children learn how British farming supports a wide range of delicious foods and highlighted the rich range of cuisines that can be made with homegrown British ingredients.

