Cambridge manor care home launches 'Miles of Memories' fundraiser for act charity

In the heart of Cambridge, where history whispers through cobbled streets and cherished memories linger in every corner, Cambridge Manor Care Home is embarking on a meaningful adventure this August 2025.

Our 'Miles of Memories' fundraising event, in support of the ACT charity, promises to weave together the stories of our residents, the dedication of our staff, and the warmth of our community in a celebration of connection and giving.

Every Tuesday in August, at precisely 2:00 PM, Cambridge Manor will buzz with excitement as residents, staff, families, and friends gather to set off on a unique journey. Each week, a resident will choose a beloved Cambridge destination that holds a special place in their heart—a place that sparks joy, nostalgia, or pride. Together, we’ll walk, share stories, and raise funds for ACT, a charity that touches lives with its vital work.

The journey begins on August 5 at St John’s College, a majestic landmark chosen by one of our residents. Its grand architecture and storied past will set the tone for a month of reflection and unity. On August 12, we’ll visit St Mary’s Church, a serene sanctuary that has stood as a beacon of hope for generations. The Corpus Clock, with its mesmerizing and thought-provoking design, awaits us on August 19, sparking conversations about time and memory. Finally, on August 26, we’ll conclude at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, where we’ll proudly hand over the donations we’ve gathered to ACT, celebrating the impact of our collective efforts.

Miles of walk of memories

What makes 'Miles of Memories' truly special is the stories we’ll share along the way. Each destination is more than a place—it’s a chapter in someone’s life. As we walk, we’ll capture these moments through photos and videos, sharing them on social media to invite the wider community into our journey. From a resident’s tale of a first love sparked near St John’s to a staff member’s memory of a quiet moment at St Mary’s, these stories will remind us why we’re walking: to honor the past and build a brighter future for ACT’s beneficiaries.

This isn’t just a fundraiser; it’s a celebration of community. Whether you’re a resident reminiscing about Cambridge’s timeless beauty, a family member cheering us on, or a friend joining the walk, your presence matters. Every step we take together will raise awareness and funds for ACT, making a tangible difference in the lives of those they support.

So, lace up your shoes and join us every Tuesday in August at Cambridge Manor Care Home. Let’s make memories, share stories, and walk for a cause that binds us all. For more details or to get involved, contact Cambridge Manor Care Home. Together, we’ll make this August a month to remember.