Cambridge Central Park set for grand opening this weekend

Barratt and David Wilson Homes are inviting residents and visitors to the much-anticipated opening of its brand-new Central Park in Cambridge this weekend.

The launch of the 15-acre Central Park, located in-between Barratt Homes’ Darwin Green and Franklin Gardens at Darwin Green and David Wilson Homes’ Darwin Green developments, promises to be a fun-filled afternoon featuring refreshments and family-friendly activities.

Councillor Dinah Pounds, Mayor of Cambridge, will formally open the park at 1.15pm on Saturday, August 23 with celebrations continuing through to 5pm. The event will feature live music from acoustic duo Soul Front, a bouncy castle, football activities, and tennis taster sessions.

Visitors can also look forward to sweet treats from Scoops of Cambridge ice-cream truck and Korean dishes from Manna Seoul street food.

Typical street scene at Franklin Gardens at Darwin Green

Serving as the focal point of the wider Darwin Green community, the Central Park will provide a wide range of amenities for residents and local families, including tennis and basketball courts, a sports pavilion, allotments, a play area, and multi-use playing fields.

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “The new Central Park is at the heart of Darwin Green and has been designed as a place where the community can come together, be active, and enjoy the outdoors.

“We’re delighted to be opening the park to residents and the wider community, and we look forward to welcoming everyone for a day of celebration.”

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Eastern Counties, said: “The Central Park at Darwin Green has been designed to be an inclusive, welcoming space where residents can enjoy a variety of activities and spend time outdoors.

The play area and courts at Darwin Green

“It represents a major milestone for the development, offering something for everyone – from sports and recreation to peaceful walking trails – and we’re delighted to see it finally opening to the community.”

Positioned just over a mile from Cambridge city centre, Darwin Green offers scenic walking and cycling routes, including dedicated paths that link directly into the city, excellent road and rail links, and simple access to a variety of amenities including shops, restaurants, and supermarkets.

With modern, energy-efficient homes and strong sustainable travel connections, the development offers an ideal balance of convenience and community.

Across Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ developments at Darwin Green, there is a range of two, three, and four bedroom properties, including apartments, designed to suit a variety of buyers at different stages of the property ladder.

