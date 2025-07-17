Award-winning Peterborough choir represents England at Llangollen International Eisteddfod

Peterborough Voices at Llangollen International Eisteddfod

The city's award-winning women’s choir Peterborough Voices travelled to Wales last weekend, braving soaring temperatures to participate in the Llangollen International Eisteddfod - one of the world’s most inspirational cultural festivals – which every year welcomes around 4,000 performers and up to 35,000 visitors to this beautiful Welsh town with its landmark International Pavilion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Directed by Will Prideaux and performing Hymn to Vena by Gustav Holst – with harp accompaniment - and Terre Neuve by contemporary Canadian composer Marie-Claire Saindon, Peterborough Voices were delighted to win the Women’s Voices class with distinction and were praised by the adjudicators for their “sensitive and musical” singing.

As class winners they were went on to represent England in the prestigious evening ‘Choir of the World’ event – the climax of the competition – alongside two choirs from the USA and the National Youth Choir of New Zealand, who won the title of ‘best overall choir’ with a sensational performance which included an impromptu haka!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough Voices were delighted to get through to the final round of this prestigious international competition, and with their first class win at Llangollen. They regularly participate in international competitions and last year were awarded their second Interkultur gold diploma at the Lisbon Sings 2024 international choir competition.

Peterborough Voices at Llangollen International Eisteddfod

Some of the singers commented:

I’m so proud of everything we’ve achieved this weekend.. and to do it all with such an amazing group is just fabulous!

Truly proud to sing with Peterborough Voices… and to bring all our hard work and camaraderie to the stage in front of hundreds of people was exhilarating!

Absolutely thrilled beyond words to win the women’s voices class, such a great achievement!

More about Peterborough Voices and their programme of upcoming events is at peterboroughsings.org.uk