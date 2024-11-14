Anti-Bullying Week backed by Cambridgeshire housebuilder's book donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In recognition of Anti-Bullying Week (November 11 to 15), Cambridgeshire housebuilder David Wilson Homes has donated a collection of books to Alconbury Weald Library.

The library, which is located next to the developer’s Alconbury Weald development, received a range of books by Usborne Publishing, which aim to support children’s mental health.

Founded by Anti-Bullying Alliance, Anti-Bullying Week encourages the discussion of the stigma around bullying with the aim to enable everyone to live happy and healthy lives.

This year’s theme is ‘Choose Respect’, following a consultation with teachers and children who wanted a theme that empowered them to do something positive to counter the harm and hurt that bullying causes.

Among the books donated by David Wilson Homes were titles including ‘The Unworry Book’ by Alice James, ‘All About Feelings’ by Felicity Brooks and ‘Social Media Survival Guide’ by Holly Baithe.

Many of the books include interactive features to help the children express their feelings and relieve anxiety.

Natalie Leigh‑Brown, Community Development Lead at Alconbury Weald Library, said: “Children’s mental health is so important and these books are a great way to help children and their parents navigate a path through these difficult subjects.”

Will Phair, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “We hope that these books will encourage all children living in and around Alconbury Weald to consider their own mental health, and also the feelings of others in their everyday life.

“Anti-Bullying Week is an initiative we are proud to support, and we delighted to help local libraries and schools within our community with tools to help stop bullying.”

