Amy takes a shot at Woman of the Year finals and meets Olympic medallist Amber Rutter

A 35-year-old from Cambridgeshire has reached the semi-finals of a competition to find the UK and Ireland’s most inspirational slimmers, where she met Olympic shooter Amber Rutter.

Amy Lawman was one of just 38 women to win a place at the semi-finals of Slimming World’s Woman of the Year 2024 competition after losing an incredible 5st 4.5lbs. It was there that she was congratulated by Amber, who brought home a silver medal at this year’s Olympics in Paris.

Amy, who slimmed from 16st 11.5lbs to 11st 7lbs, made it to the semi-finals after members of her St Neots group voted for her to go forward to the national Woman of the Year 2024 semi-finals at Slimming World’s head office in Derbyshire.

She says: “Before I joined Slimming World my confidence was really low, I knew I needed to do something about my weight because it impacted every aspect of my life, from the clothes I’d wear to the places I’d go – I thought about it non-stop. I wanted to feel more comfortable and confident in my own skin, but I had no idea where to start.

Amy Lawman before

“I decided to give Slimming World a go after talking with a friend about Slimming World. I didn’t know at the time, that it was the best decision I would ever make. Right from the first group, I knew I was in the right place to get the support I needed to make changes that would work for me and help me reach the size I wanted to be.”

Amy began following Slimming World’s healthy eating plan and loved that she could still enjoy her favourite foods and meals, by making changes to the way she prepared and cooked them.

She says: “I discovered a new way of eating that easily fit around my life and I felt in control when it came to food for the first time in forever. I love cooking things like curries, carbonara, pasta dishes – even the kids eat the same as me! Everyone is surprised when I tell them it’s a Slimming World recipe.

“It wasn’t long before people started to notice changes in me and that gave me a huge boost to keep going! My Slimming World group and Consultant Ursula have been so supportive. Everyone was so friendly from the first group and now they’ve become great friends, they’re always ready with ideas and advice, and their support helped me to believe in myself and my ability to make changes and keep them up for good.”

Amy Lawman after with Amber Rutter

As Amy lost weight, she was inspired by Slimming World’s physical activity support programme to start exercising, finding an activity she enjoyed and taking it at her own pace: “I started walking and using the Slimming World activity videos and I now walk long distances. I recently walked a half marathon. Slimming World has completely changed my life.”

Amber, an English sport shooter who specialises in skeet, is a three times gold medalist and was most recently awarded a silver medal at this year’s summer Olympics in Paris. Amber was in awe of Amy’s transformation.

She said: “I think Amy has done amazingly well to change her life and her health around like she has. She seems so full of confidence now and she looks incredible too. It’s a reminder that you can do anything you want if you have the right people supporting you and you set your mind to it.”

Ursula Van Leeuwen-Hill, who runs the St Neots group that Amy attends, said: “Amy is such an inspiration and it’s been wonderful to see her transformation, not only on the outside but on the inside too. She’s grown in confidence and self-belief and I feel very lucky to have played a part in that.

"Amy gives so much support to the other group members and if there’s anyone feeling like she did before joining group, she is such a great example of what can be achieved. I would love to welcome anyone who’d like to lose weight to our St Neots group at The Conservative Club on Tuesday evenings. I’d love to tell you all about it. Call me on 07811 552015."

Unfortunately, Amy was not the overall winner of the competition. Slimming World’s Woman of the Year 2024 will be announced in December.