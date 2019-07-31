Workers give a helping hand to charities caring for the Peterborough’s homeless

Staff at two financial businesses have teamed up to help the homeless in the city.

More than 50 colleagues from insurer RSA, in Peterborough Business Park, and the Nationwide Building Society joined forces to raise £1,015 for charities that support the homeless.

Staff lend a helping hand to charities looking after the homeless in Peterborough.

They raised £655 for Shelter and £360 for Light Project Peterborough, which runs the Peterborough Winter Night Shelter and Garden House day centre for rough sleepers.

Staff also volunteered to help at the Peterborough Soup Kitchen, the Light Project Peterborough and the YMCA Trinity Group.

They also spent a night sleeping out in a sleeping bag and cardboard box to raise money through GoFundMe.

Sara Lane, Team Leader at RSA, said: “I’m thrilled so many people volunteered and were able to make such a difference for these charities.”

Paul Carvell, of the Nationwide Building Society said: “We are really pleased that along with our partner, RSA, we were able to raise money to support these local charities.”

Amanda Pauling, Accommodation Director at YMCA Trinity Group, said: “We’re hugely grateful to RSA and Nationwide Building Society for their practical support.

“We believe that every person should have a safe place to stay and the Peterborough team played a vital role in that.

“We would like to thank the volunteers for their genuine enthusiasm and desire to support those who experience homelessness in our city.”

Steven Pettican, chief executive of Light Project Peterborough, said: “We have been serving and supporting people to get off the streets in Peterborough since 2015 and now with our new day centre the Garden House, we are seeing many more people helped.

“We are extremely grateful to RSA and Nationwide; all the amazing volunteers for their help.

“Without the local community we could not do what we do.”