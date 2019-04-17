Whittlesey Subway store closes ‘temporarily’

The Subway store in Whittlesey has “temporarily” closed.

The fast food chain revealed a week ago it was investigating allegations staff at its franchise store in Market Street are owed hundreds of pounds in wages.

Now, a note on the front door states: “Due to unforeseen circumstances this store is temporarily closed but will reopen soon. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The store opened in March last year.

The PT called earlier this month and asked to speak to the store manager about the allegations staff were owed money.

When told we were speaking to the manager, we asked if the claims were true. She said: “I’m not going to tell you yes or no. I’m not going to tell you anything.”

The person declined to give her name.

The PT then contacted Subway head office about the claims.

A Subway spokesperson said: “We are investigating allegations around the payment of staff wages at the Whittlesey store and working with the franchise owner to ensure all outstanding employee payments are paid.

“Subway stores are independently owned and operated by franchise owners who are responsible for all employment matters relating to their staff. Franchise owners are required to comply with all aspects of employment law when recruiting, contracting and in all dealings with employees.”

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted the Subway head office about the note on the front door.

RELATED

Subway investigating allegations staff at Whittlesey store are owed hundreds of pounds in wages