White takes the helm at Roythornes

Leading national law firm Roythornes Solicitors has appointed experienced banker Adam White as its new CEO – taking the company forward into an exciting new phase of growth.

Adam, who was with Barclays for 15 years having worked with a diverse portfolio of clients, from SMEs and corporate enterprises to real estate businesses and where he latterly headed agriculture and landed estates, will bring his varied expertise to Roythornes, which has significant experience and influence in those sectors.

His arrival is seen as a strategic move for top 150 law firm Roythornes, which has plans for continued growth through new opportunities - and an intention to remain as an independent law firm.

Adam will be working alongside Roythornes’ managing partner Vember Mortlock, who believes that his banking background is not just a progressive decision for the firm – but one which will bring a tactical shift into the firm’s future.

Vember said: “Roythornes has a strategic plan for the next five years that aims to significantly expand the business, demonstrated by our recent opening and investment in our new Langham office on the Suffolk and Essex border.

“We want to stay sector focussed but grow in all markets we are active in. Working with clients in the agricultural sector is our sweet spot and Adam has massive experience in this area, and wide knowledge in compliance and other skills that he will be bringing to Roythornes. His experience means he will bring a more analytical approach to us – and to our client offering too.

“We are looking forward to Adam’s insights and with his many years in professional services we knew he was the right candidate for the CEO role. Instead of appointing from within or from another law firm, we were keen to bring in Adam with his external perspective to support the strong performance of the partners.”

Adam, who is vice chair of the East of England Agricultural Society and a trustee of Countryside Regeneration Trust, says he is excited about his new role and will be spending his first few weeks “listening and learning” with the firm’s existing 42 partners and staff at Roythornes’ offices in Birmingham, Alconbury, Nottingham, Langham, Peterborough, and Spalding.

He said: “The reason that professional service firms exist is to earn the role of trusted advisors to clients, adding value in our conversations and helping clients to navigate continuous changes. There isn’t always the obvious need in the moment, but it’s about helping our clients to look strategically at the future and support their own business growth.

“My role at Barclays has always been about identifying ways in which we can add value, most recently that has been through becoming experts in sustainable regulation and opportunities. I am looking forward to meeting Roythornes’ clients to understand their challenges and opportunities and working closely with the team to facilitate their needs.”

Roythornes, which celebrated 90 years in business in 2024, has a commitment to remain independent and maintain its distinct collaborative culture, said Vember, who intends to take a few months out of the business later this year on sabbatical.

She said: “We want to remain as an independent business. The profession is seeing an influx of private investment, and I hardly see a week go by without some approach from private equity. Being an equity partner in a law firm can be demanding, but it can also be very rewarding, particularly when there is a strong feeling of collective ownership and responsibility. I strongly believe that team spirit and work ethic can falter in a business owned by investors.”

Adam added: “We have a fantastic group of partners – some of them who started out with the firm. Few law firms have such a strong next generation coming through and so that is a USP for Roythornes.”

Roythornes is a top 150 national law practice that adopts a one team ethos across its offices in Birmingham, Alconbury, Nottingham, Langham, Peterborough, and Spalding. It prides itself on building longstanding relationships with clients, which include major blue-chip companies, large landowning and family businesses and private individuals, based nationally and internationally.