Wellingborough logistics firm is on the road to new growth

A haulage and logistics business in Wellingborough is celebrating after nearly doubling its turnover and staff numbers in just four years.

KGT Logistics, based at Bradfield Close, on the Finedon Road Industrial Estate, has seen a 78 per cent increase in turnover from £2.7 million to £4.8 million since 2015.

In addition, the number of employees at KGT has risen from 16 to 28 over the same period - a hike of 75 per cent.

The company’s growth has taken off since a management change in 2015 and bosses say its invoice finance factoring agreement with Skipton Business Finance in July 2015 has helped drive expansion.

Hollie Gill, director at KGT Logistics, said: “The business has definitely seen a lot of growth since 2015.

“Having a factoring facility in place has really helped with the cash flow of the business.

“This has meant that we could take on more employees, which has lead to a more productive business.

Ms Gill added: “Our relationship with Skipton has always run very smoothly and any issues we’ve had have been resolved straight away.

“I think it’s important to have realistic ambitions about what you want your business to achieve.”

Tom Lawless, regional operations manager at Skipton Business Finance, said: “KGT is a long term client of Skipton Business Finance.

He added: “The directors have always been happy to discuss how to improve the relationship and in the past have also provided us with ideas to extend our offering to the haulage sector.”