Wave drives sustainability pledge by downsizing to new Peterborough office

National water retailer Wave has relocated its Peterborough office, taking the decision to downsize as part of its continued focus on being an environmentally conscious business.

Despite having a strong year of growth, seeing revenue and profits rise as well as welcoming over 40 new employees to its 300+ team, Wave’s successful hybrid working model meant that its former office within Western House, Lynch Wood Business Park, became too large a space.

The newly refurbished 1,300 sq. ft. office is part of Lynch Wood Park, just across the road from the previous office. The office boasts a brand-new heating and cooling system through energy efficient heat source pumps and Passive Infrared (PIR) sensors which ensure lights aren’t switched on unless motion is detected. Two measures which allow for significant savings both financially and in terms of energy efficiency.

In addition to its efficiency benefits, it also offers a more collaborative workspace for employees’ office days, as well as access to a breakout area, restaurant and discounted gym, with landscaped gardens and grassed areas close to a lake ideal for lunchtime walks.

Moving to a smaller office will enable Wave to continue to maximise energy efficiency, following the downsizing of its Durham office at the end of 2023. As part of their Social and Sustainability promise, Wave is committed to supporting the local community and is donating excess equipment to local schools, charities and social enterprises. Wave supports its customers to reduce their water usage and become more sustainable, with these moves seeing it lead by example.

Lucy Darch, Wave CEO, said: “What has always been our point of difference in the industry is our Social and Sustainability Promise. We don’t just influence our customers to make sustainable change, we’re constantly thinking about how we can be a more sustainable business too. By downsizing our office, we’re able to reduce our carbon footprint while still accommodating flexible and hybrid working in a collaborative space.

“Hybrid working has proven extremely successful, with our employees able to enjoy a better work life balance, while supporting the business to lower emissions, with people needing to commute to the office less frequently.”

To learn more about Wave’s social and sustainability promise visit https://www.wave-utilities.co.uk/sustainability.