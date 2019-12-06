Watch as staff at Peterborough's XL Displays use donations to buy toys for disadvantaged children this Christmas

Staff at a Peterborough company say they are delighted by the generous response to their Christmas gift appeal.

Colleagues at XL Displays in Manasty Road, Orton Southgate, launched their Christmas Present Appeal jointly with the Salvation Army just two weeks ago.

XL Displays' staff with gifts donated last Christmas.

The goal is to ensure that every child has a gift to open this Christmas.

The toys will be donated to children living in refuge from domestic abuse and those living in poverty who otherwise would not get any gifts.

And with just a week to go to the end of the appeal, the company has been inundated with gifts and donations of money, which staff have spent on toys, games and clothes for youngsters in a number of stores in Peterborough.

The stores include toy shop The Entertainer, in Bridge Street, and clothing chain Primark, in the Queensgate shopping centre.

Gifts donated at last year's Christmas Present Appeal.

Marketing manager Lisa Hall said: “The response we’ve had to the appeal so far has been absolutely astonishing.

"We’ve had several people within the community come in and drop presents off, as well as a host of local businesses donate.

"We’ve already got double the amount we had last year, and there’s still a week to go.

"We can’t thank those who have donated presents enough; these gifts will make a huge difference to the children they’re going to.”

To help the appeal, please drop off, or send toys and gifts (unopened and unused), to XL Displays at 36-39 Manasty Road, Orton Southgate, Peterborough, PE2 6UP or you can donate money via the XL Displays JustGiving page.