Up to 50 jobs at risk at Peterborough and Stamford engineering company

A leading engineering company in Peterborough and Stamford has warned that up to 50 jobs are at risk.

Cummins Generator Technologies has begin consultations with staff at its sites in Peterborough and Stamford.

The company has stated it is considering the job losses because of 'increasingly challenging global economic conditions'.

Directors say they need to take measures to cut costs and increase efficiencies to ensure the company can offer competitive products and position itself to emerge stronger when markets recover.

A spokesman said: "This is an extremely difficult decision to begin consultation for possible redundancy affecting a limited number of roles at our Peterborough and Stamford sites."

Two years the company announced plans to shut its facilities in Barnack Road, Stamford, and create a technical centre of excellence at its site in Ryhall Road in the town.

Cummins employed 500 people in Stamford and said the the new investment would safeguard the jobs of 150 people.

The company also has offices at Lynch Wood, in Peterborough.

Cummins has had operations in the UK for more than 50 years with eight manufacturing facilities, employing 4,500 employees across 23 sites.