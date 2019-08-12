Two new stores to open this month at retail park

Crew Clothing and independent retailer Starlings are set to open this month at Spalding’s Springfields Outlet, the leading shopping and leisure destination in the East of England.

Award winning toy specialists Starlings - which opens on Friday (16th) have three stores in Norfolk and one in Suffolk and the new 3,800 sq ft store at Springfields will stock a huge selection of children’s indoor and outdoor toys from top brands including Lego, Playmobil, Hot Wheels, Barbie, Fisher Price and MB games, all at reduced prices. There will also be an experiential Lego corner, allowing children to let their imaginations run wild and unleash their creativity.

Jonathan Starling, Managing Director of Starlings, said: “Springfields Outlet is such a popular family destination and with the recent major investment in Adventure Land is a perfect location for our first outlet store and our first store in Lincolnshire. The popularity of Springfields Outlet allows us to bring our brand to a wide audience and at great outlet prices.”

British fashion retailer Crew Clothing will open a 1,980 sq ft unit later this month, in the heart of the scheme. Inspired by the British coast, the brand will offer its range of timeless menswear and womenswear classics. It will boost the fashion offer at the destination, joining complementary premium brands including Joules, Fat Face, White Stuff and Jack Wills.

Ian Sanderson, Director of SLR who manage Springfields Outlet said: “The two new signings demonstrate significant ongoing interest in Springfields and further illustrate its resilience. As a destination, we are leading the way, demonstrating that outlet is going mainstream, attracting top brands and delivering consistently successful results. It’s very rewarding to see brands demonstrating their confidence in the scheme and signing to open here. We’re looking forward to the coming months as we finalise exciting plans for the future at Springfields.”