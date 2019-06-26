Two growing Peterborough companies are expanding with a move to larger headquarters

Have your say

Two Peterborough companies are expanding their operations with a relocation to larger sites in the city.

The firms are box makers JB Packaging and skincare products supplier Hera Beauty, which are both moving to the newly refurbished Coningsby Park in Bretton.

The former head office of Thomas Cook at Coningsby Park, in Bretton.

They will join Forster Property & Leisure, trading as Safari Adventure Play and Party Venue, at the business park, which is the former home of holiday giant Thomas Cook.

The companies are leasing a total of six units from site owners Industrials UK, with the deals overseen by commercial agents Savills and Barker Storey Matthews.

Thomas Cook sold the park last year when it moved to Lynch Wood and since then the premises have undergone a £5 million refurbishment.

JB Packaging, which manufactures boxes and supplies packaging, has agreed a 10-year lease for 18,623 sq ft across Units 15 and 16.

The firm is tripling the size of its current operation and has relocated from Orton Southgate.

Family-run Hera Beauty, which offers a range of natural private label skincare products, is relocating from Fairweather Court, Peterborough, as the firm continues its expansion drive.

It has signed a lease on 9,160 sq ft of space at unit 11.

Forster Property & Leisure has agreed a 10-year lease on space totalling 27,836 sq ft and will occupy Units 17 and 18.

It is the second centre for the indoor soft play operator, following the success of its existing site in Milton Keynes.

Edward Gee, associate director in the business space team at Savills Peterborough, said: "This recent flurry of activity is testament to the landlord’s vision and investment in the site since it purchased last year and we anticipate continued demand for the remaining available space.

He added: "Situated just a couple of miles north of Peterborough city centre, the units under refurbishment will provide high quality warehouse accommodation with easy access to the parkway and the A1 (M) making it an ideal location for the new occupiers."