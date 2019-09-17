Top class boat builder Oundle-based Fairline Yachts is creating 180 jobs

A luxury boat builder is creating 180 jobs at its Oundle factory.

Fairline Yachts is looking to recruit the extra staff for a range of roles as it expands its operations.

The jobs boost comes two years after Fairline bosses committed the firm to remaining in Oundle after announcing plans for a £30 million manufacturing hub at Southampton.

The new recruitment will bring the size of the workforce at the Oundle factory to about 560 people.

The announcement was made four months after Fairline was named the winner of the best ‘Sportscruisers up to 45ft’ title for its Targa 43 OPEN and which is built at the firm’s Oundle boatyard.

Mark McAllister, Operations Director of Corby-based Jobs4u which is managing the recruitment process, said: “Fairline are an incredibly well-established local company and they are creating the jobs here because they know tradespeople here have the skills they are looking for.

"This is absolutely superb news for the jobs market, particularly because things have been tough for many local firms who are apprehensive about Brexit.

”These are really good permanent, full-time jobs with the possibility of lots of overtime and really attractive target-related bonuses. These kind of jobs don’t come around too often.

”We’re recruiting for a range of skill sets from those who may not have all that much experience but are hardworking and willing to learn, to those who know the trade inside-out and have established skills and knowledge.

”We know that many tradespeople have had to diversify into warehousing or distribution as manufacturing has typically been on the decline throughout our region.

The company is looking for; carpenters; bench / joiners carpenters; multi-skilled fitters; preppers / painters / lacquerers; CNC operatives; mechanical / electrical engineers; moulders; and exterior preparers.

The positions are for 40-hours over four days from Monday to Thursday with overtime available. An annual bonus scheme is in operation linked to production targets.

To apply for any of the jobs text 07887 757942 or by emailing mark@jobs-4-u.co.uk or calling him on 01536 269477.