Thomas Cook launches information website for customers after Peterborough-based travel giant goes into liquidation

Thomas Cook has launched an information website for customers and travel businesses after it went into liquidation.

The world’s old travel operator, which has its offices in Westpoint, Peterborough, was put into compulsory liquidation early this morning (Monday) after a weekend of frantic talks to save the company.

More than 21,000 people work for Thomas Cook worldwide, including over 1,000 in Peterborough.

Its collapse and the cancellation of all its flights has sparked the launch by the Government and the Civil Aviation Authority of the largest repatriation in peacetime history, which has been codenamed Operation Matterhorn.

In addition, numerous support schemes have also been set up to support former employees of Thomas Cook.

Thomas Cook customers can visit https://thomascook.caa.co.uk/ for the latest information about how the liquidation will affect them.

