Thomas Cook crisis: Peterborough MP Shailesh Vara lobbies cabinet ministers to protect 1,200 local jobs

Peterborough MP Shailesh Vara has been lobbying cabinet ministers over the future of Thomas Cook.

Mr Vara, whose North West Cambridgeshire Thomas Cook‘s UK headquarters is situated in, has spoken with Grant Shapps, the Secretary of State for Transport, and Andrea Leadsom, the Secretary of State for Business, expressing his concern regarding the serious financial situation that the company is in.

The troubled travel giant had secured a £900 million rescue package, only to be informed by banks RBS and Lloyds that it must stump up another £200 million, putting the company at risk of administration.

Of the company’s 9,000 UK employees, 1,200 are based in Mr Vara’s constituency.

The MP said both Mr Shapps and Ms Leadsom had assured him that they are very carefully monitoring the situation and that their departments are in contact with the company.

Mr Vara said: “I am grateful to Grant Shapps and Andrea Leadsom for making the time to speak with me today. I emphasised my concern regarding Thomas Cook‘s present situation and the importance of trying to protect 9,000 UK jobs, of which 1,200 are in my constituency, as well as safeguarding 160,000 UK travellers who have booked holidays with the company.

“Moreover, I emphasised the importance of trying to protect this iconic UK company known the world over.

“Mr Shapps and Ms Leadsom very much appreciate the seriousness of the situation and assured me that they are very carefully monitoring the situation and their departments remain in close contact with the company as negotiations proceed.

“I very much hope that the negotiations will lead to a positive and favourable outcome.”