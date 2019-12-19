Team unveiled to spearhead £12 million distillery plan for Peterborough’s Fletton Quays

A specialist team has been created to spearhead £12 million plans to create a whisky and gin distillery-led visitor attraction at Peterborough’s Fletton Quays.

Experts from three companies have been brought together to drive the development and design of the distillery with restaurant at the Grade II listed Goods Shed in the heart of Fletton Quays.

From left, Arnold Ashton from WYG, Jeremy Good from ELG and John Baird from Norr Consultants.

Owners of the Nene Distillery say they hope a planning application will be submitted to Peterborough City Council early next year.

The new team will include Norr Architects, White, Young and Green and ELG Planning.

They will work with Scott Biggs, of the Nene Distillery, who said: “We are excited to unveil the team and are now forging ahead with the aim of submitting carefully thought out and sympathetic plans for Nene Distillery.

“Norr bring with them a creative and quality approach to architecture that guarantees a building that will sit well in the area.

“ELG Planning give award winning advice on prestigious projects and Whyte, Young and Green will be making sure that any infrastructure challenges have robust technical solutions.

Mr Biggs added: “Together we hope to move the project along quickly. Our aim is be on site in 2020.”

The investment totals £12 million over five to 10 years.

As well as a traditional distillery for gin and maize whisky production, it is hoped to include numerous features including, distillery museum, tour experiences, restaurant, a high-end bar and gift shop. There will be some meeting spaces where business people can host meetings and events.

Councillor John Holdich, leader of Peterborough City Council, said: “Our vision for Fletton Quays has always been for it to be a unique destination for residents and visitors alike.

“A gin and whisky distillery with a restaurant and bar - created by a company with Peterborough connections, along with a Hilton hotel and skybar, would create a real buzz in the south of the city and deliver a boost to our city’s culture for years to come.”

Howard Bright, from Peterborough Investment Partnership, said: “We’re pleased to see the team that has come together to deliver The Nene Distillery at Fletton Quays.

“This will be a unique attraction that will really put Peterborough on the map, bringing not only the high-quality production of gin and whisky; but also a destination attraction for visitors and local residents alike.

“The plans coming forward at Fletton Quays are exciting, with construction soon starting on the Hilton hotel and skybar, as well as the recent announcement of the regional government hub, which will be one of only a few in the country.”