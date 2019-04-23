Take a look at this funky video that goes inside a Peterborough snacks company

A sweets and snack supplier in Peterborough is hoping to build customers and sales with a new all round view of its operations.

The Delicious Ideas Food Group, of Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, has turned to video to create its latest marketing tool.

The company, which turns out 500,000 packs a week, spent about four days putting together a snappy and colourful video of its snacking and packaging businesses in Orton Southgate.

Jonathan Potter, chief executive of the compnay, which employs 50 people, said: “We always wanted to tell the company story, which is also our family story.

“When we moved to bigger and better premises last year, it felt like the perfect time to invest in a shoot.

“The video is short, fun and punchy, and quickly communicates what we do and how we do it.

“Above all, it shows how far we’ve come from a man-and-van operation, a quarter of a decade ago, to a business packing ten million different snacks each year, and distributing millions more.

“We’re delighted with the end result. It’s got the upbeat feel of an on-trend forward-thinking company, which is how we’re positioning ourselves, and it also puts the spotlight on the fantastic team that makes this business work so well.”

Videographer Chris Eldraw, of Eldraw Creative Media, in Peterborough, said: “At logical points, we use a time-lapse effect to deliver the full experience of Delicious Ideas’ premises.

"We also got some fantastic drone shots to emphasise the scale of the offices and warehouse.”

The video is already getting results for the company, which supplies its products to a range of high profile customers including Primark, New Look, Top Shop, Deli2Go, Clintons, Next and Superdrug.

Mr Potter said: “It was shown at our stand at IFE and was very well received with DIFG getting more than 120 leads.

“We hope that the video will, as it reaches more people, give them clarity on what Delicious Ideas Food Group does - warehousing, distribution, exclusive own-label and private label products - and bring in more business from the private label retail and contract catering sectors.

“We also anticipate that more supplier brands will approach DIFG for distribution.”