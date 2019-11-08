Successful Brightfield Business Expo could become annual event

Have your say

About 160 people turned out for a special event at Peterborough’s Brightfield Business Hub.

A day-long Business Expo focusing on growth was hosted by the hub in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate.

APT representatives Daniel Short, Chris Bandaranaike (PRC) Annett Allen, Grace Clay and Jane Crick (PRC) EMN-191016-144554009

Twenty-four companies put on displays at the Expo which was opened by guest speaker Gillian Beasley, chief executive of Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council, who spoke about Peterborough’s unrivalled track record of development.

Other speakers included Tom Hennessy, the chief executive of Opportunity Peterborough, and entrepreneur Mike Greene, who took part in a Q&A session.

Michelle Craig, the hub’s general manager, said: “Guests attended five, 40 minute business growth workshops and there was a good turnout for the Q&A.

“It was a great success.

From left, Expo organiser Michelle Craig GM of BBH with Helen Townsend and Stephanie Creasey from Taylor Rose. EMN-191016-144734009

“I will be looking at making this an annual event.”