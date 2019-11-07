Stars’ sparkle help Peterborough business net £25k for NSPCC

A sparkling array of stars helped Peterborough’s second Blingo Ball raise more than £25,000 for the NSPCC.

Celebrities including former heavyweight boxer Frank Bruno, actor Warwick Davis, Shaun Williamson of BBC’s EastEnders, plus Posh director of football Barry Fry, charmed an audience of more than 270 guests.

Guest get ready for a game of Blingo.

There was also a guest appearance by 12-year-old Courtney Kay who sang Sam Smith’s James Bond theme Writing’s On The Wall.

The Blingo Ball was organised jointly by Peterborough-based Princebuild and The NSPCC Peterborough Business Support Group and held at the Holiday Inn.

Hosts were BBC Radio Cambridgeshire’s Kev Lawrence with Princebuild’s Matthew Pudney. Guests could win cash prizes in six games of Blingo with each game called by a celebrity guest.

Shaun Williamson got everyone in the party mood with a rendition of Sweet Caroline.

Singer Courtney Kay.

There were chances to win a selection of top prizes in a raffle and a live auction was held which included signed boxing gloves and replica belt which attracted some generous bidding.

Afterwards, Mr Pudney said: “After the success of last year’s event we wondered if we could improve upon that, but from feedback we have had and judging by the fantastic amount raised I think we may have achieved that.

“The celebrities were fantastic and the atmosphere in the room on the night was amazing, everyone really seemed to be enjoying the event.

“Not everyone could be lucky enough to take home a prize but I think everyone has come away from the night a winner including our very worthy charities.

“On behalf of the Blingo committee I would like to thank everyone who supported the evening and we hope to be able to put another event on in the near future.”